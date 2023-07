Education Briefs Published 5:57 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

South Dakota State University

2023 Spring Grads

Austin

Kayla Christopherson, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science from SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.

Chloe Sheehan graduated, Bachelor of Science from SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.

Grand Meadow

Emily Decker of Grand Meadow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SDSU’s College of Nursing.