Duplicate Bridge Published 5:52 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Our Duplicate Bridge club, celebrated July 4, Independence Day, honoring it’s special significance by not grumbling as it was our normal Tuesday to play; however, we did play on Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.

We had nine teams, and winners were:

• First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Email newsletter signup

• Second place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

• Third place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Barb Rofshus, Albert Lea, was celebrating her 90 plus birthday, so it was good to see she and her partner took second place this week.

August Boehm’s article in the June issue of ACBL magazine cites the example that some card instructors favor the counting of ‘losers’ in a hand. How many people actually take a count of the losing tricks in the hand they are bidding. This is normal procedure in assessing the valuation of the hand, and affects the bidding accordingly, especially suit contracts. He states that the partner with the ‘long trump’ suit is the master hand.

The moral of the story is ‘Pay close attention to each other’s bids and/or passing.