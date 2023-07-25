Douglas B. Meany, 80
Published 6:47 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Age 80, residing in Cedar Park, Texas, passed away July 15, 2023, after a long illness, surrounded by his loved ones.
Doug was born in Austin, MN on June 19, 1943. He was a successful businessman and worked in the states of Minnesota and Illinois throughout his career.
Doug married Judy Albert, of Austin MN in 1966 and was blessed with two children, Ryan, and Chad.
Survivors include:
Spouse: Judy Meany
Sister: Marilyn (Steve) Dublin
Children: Ryan (Hang) Meany, Chad Meany
Grandchildren: Marley Meany, Garrison Meany and Connor Meany
Nieces & Nephews: Jeff Forthun, Joel Forthun, Brenda Richards, Holly Albert and Nick Dublin