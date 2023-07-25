Douglas B. Meany, 80

Age 80, residing in Cedar Park, Texas, passed away July 15, 2023, after a long illness, surrounded by his loved ones.

Doug was born in Austin, MN on June 19, 1943. He was a successful businessman and worked in the states of Minnesota and Illinois throughout his career.

Doug married Judy Albert, of Austin MN in 1966 and was blessed with two children, Ryan, and Chad.

Survivors include:

Spouse: Judy Meany

Sister: Marilyn (Steve) Dublin

Children: Ryan (Hang) Meany, Chad Meany

Grandchildren: Marley Meany, Garrison Meany and Connor Meany

Nieces & Nephews: Jeff Forthun, Joel Forthun, Brenda Richards, Holly Albert and Nick Dublin