County recognizes two retirements during Tuesday morning meeting Published 6:35 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

During its Tuesday meeting, the Mower County Board of Commissioners recognized the retirements of a pair of longtime employees in Case Aide Rosie Ramos and Mower County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Neal Williams.

Ramos has been with Health and Human Services for 22 years for the county.

“I just want to say thank you to all my family that’s here and thank the people I’ve worked with,” Ramos said. “I have a wonderful, wonderful work group.”

Director Crystal Peterson said that the Ramos’ work has been felt across Health and Human Services as well as those people they help each day. She’s also been known for her kindness, compassion and how respectful she’s been to clients.

“We are so grateful that Rosie has dedicated 22 years to Mower County and child support in particular,” Peterson said. “She always makes sure they are being taken care of and even more so clients have what they need to be successful.”

“Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for our organization,” she added.

Williams retires after 23 years with the Sheriff’s Office, coming on board after stints with the Adams and Kasson police departments and 11 months before current sheriff, Steve Sandvik.

“In all of those years this is probably the happiest person I ever met,” Sandvik said. “On his worst day, Neal always has a smile, a hello and a thank you.”

For Williams, his retirement will bring to an end a career serving in the county in which he has lived for much of his life.

“I want to thank you so much for my opportunity to work for my county I grew up in,” Williams said. “It’s all family.”