Convictions: July 17-24 Published 5:29 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

— Ethan Greeley Dulitz, 24, Austin, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony predatory offender-knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.

— Alycia Marie Gomez, 23, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $250 for gross misdemeanor DWI refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Nicholas Alan Hinkle, 37, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 317 days in jail. He was given credit for 47 days served.

— Eh Moo La Htoo, 23, Austin, was sentenced to 180 days local confinement and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. He was given credit for 56 days served.

— Jesus Fabian Mendez, 27, Austin, was sentenced to four years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Tremayne Anthony Miller, 38, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $200 for felony first degree DWI-refuses to submit to breath test. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 60 months in prison.

— Jake Matthew Underwood, 31, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Forrest James Vorwald, 26, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Scott Thomas Weber, 61, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Shay Reh, 21, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

— Kevin Osborn Coats, 27, Fairmont, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $200 for felony fourth degree assault-correction employee-intentionally transfers bodily fluids. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.

— Patricia Ruth Stevens, 62, Blooming Prairie, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours and aggravated factor. She must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.