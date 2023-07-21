Convictions: July 10-17

Published 5:35 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

By Daily Herald

— Noelia Garcia Martinez, 20, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $400 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 334 days in jail. She was given credit for nine days served.

— Levi Colton West, 28, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs-possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount of marijuana. He must follow several conditions.

