PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Proposals for construction of projects as listed below will be submitted electronically to Mower County Public Works, 1105 8th Avenue N.E., Austin, MN 55912, until 1:00 o’clock P.M., on July 20th, 2023.

CURED-IN-PLACE-PIPE (CIPP) LINING

CP 50-23-11; Cured-In-Place-Pipe (CIPP) Lining, at various locations throughout Mower County. The approximate major quantities of work are: 116 LF Lining Culvert Pipe (18”) Special, 93 LF Lining Culvert Pipe (30”) Special, 405 LF Lining Culvert Pipe (36”) Special, 92 LF Lining Culvert Pipe (42”) Special, 88 LF Lining Culvert Pipe (48”) Special, and 163.5 LF Lining Culvert Pipe (54”) Special.

Bids shall be electronically submitted via QuestCDN.com

As a proposal guaranty, each proposal must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check in the amount of at least 5% of the total amount of the proposal, made payable to the Treasurer of Mower County, Minnesota.

The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive defects therein and to award to other than the lowest bidder if it is in the best interest of the County.

County of Mower, Minnesota

TRISH HARREN

County Administrator

