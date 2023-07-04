BIDS/BRIDGE WORK Published 9:49 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Proposals for construction of projects as listed below will be submitted electronically to Mower County Public Works, 1105 8th Avenue N.E., Austin, MN 55912, until 1:00 o’clock P.M., on July 20th, 2023.

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT, APPROACH WORK,

AND APPURTENANT

CONSTRUCTION

SAP 050-602-033; Bridge No 50602; located on CSAH 2 (270th St) over the Cedar River, 0.5 miles east of JCT CSAH 25, 0.5 miles east of Lansing, MN and 5.6 miles north of Austin, MN. The approximate major quantities of work are: 6,728 SF Bridge slab concrete (3YHPC-M), 84,000 LB Reinforcement bars (epoxy coated), 460 LF H Steel Piling 10”, 600 LF Steel Piling 12”, 400 TON Random riprap class III, 820 SY Geotextile filter type 7, and remove existing bridge.

Bids shall be electronically submitted via QuestCDN.com

As a proposal guaranty, each proposal must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check in the amount of at least 5% of the total amount of the proposal, made payable to the Treasurer of Mower County, Minnesota.

The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive defects therein and to award to other than the lowest bidder if it is in the best interest of the County.

County of Mower, Minnesota

TRISH HARREN

County Administrator

Austin Daily Herald:

June 24, July 1 and 8, 2023

