BIDS Published 9:10 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids or electronic bids will be received by the Utility Operations Director of Austin Utilities, at 1908 14th Street NE Austin, Minnesota, 55912, until 1:30 p.m. on the 3rd day of August, 2023, for Furnishing 15 kV Switchgear And 69 kV Control Panel for Austin Utilities, at which time the bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud.

There are two (2) separate bids consisting of the following:

Bid No. 1 – A new lineup of 15 kV indoor metalclad switchgear including seven (7) vacuum circuit breakers, with related relaying, controls, accessories, and detailed drawings.

Bid No. 2 – One (1) new transformer control panel including relaying, controls, accessories, and detailed drawings.

The above equipment shall be in accordance with the specifications and proposed form of contract now on file in the office of the Austin Utilities, Austin, Minnesota, by this reference made a part hereof as though fully set out and incorporated herein.

All bids shall be made on bid forms furnished by the Engineer and shall be accompanied by bid security in the form of a certified check or bid bond, made payable to Austin Utilities, Minnesota, in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the bid, which security becomes the property of Austin Utilities in the event the successful bidder fails to enter into a contract and post a satisfactory Performance Bond.

Material suppliers desiring a copy of the proposal forms and specifications for individual use may obtain them from the office of DGR Engineering, Rock Rapids, Iowa, telephone (712) 472-2531, fax (712) 472-2710, website www.dgr.com, e-mail dgr@dgr.com, no deposit required.

Payment to the Supplier for the equipment shall be made on the basis of ninety percent (90%) of the contract price for the equipment after installation. The final ten percent (10%) of the contract shall be paid within thirty-one (31) days after final completion, field testing, required test reports, record drawings, final documentation and certification by Engineer.

The delivery date for the switchgear and control panel is desired to be no later than September 9, 2024.

Austin Utilities reserves the right to defer acceptance of any proposal for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days after the date proposals are received and no proposal may be withdrawn during this period. Austin Utilities also reserves the right to reject any or all bids and enter into such contract as it shall deem to be in the best interest of the Utility.

Dated this 30th day of June 2023 AUSTIN UTILITIES, AUSTIN, MINNESOTA

By /s/ Alex Bumgardner Utilities Operations Director

