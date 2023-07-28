Beverly Jean Quinn, 98

Beverly Jean Quinn, age 98, of Rochester, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Meadow Lakes Senior Living of Rochester. Beverly Jean Gribble was born October 12, 1924, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Ollie (Finch) Gribble. Her childhood years were spent in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where she graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1942. In 1946, Beverly was united in marriage to Kenneth Quinn in Fort Dodge, Iowa. In 1957, Kenneth was transferred to Hormel in Austin, Minnesota, where Beverly stayed home and raised their 10 children. She was a wonderful baker and loved cake and cookie decorating. After Kenneth retired, the couple travelled all over, which is where Beverly’s passion for travelling began. When Kenneth passed away in 2003, she continued her love for travelling and visited Hawaii with her son, Mike several times. She even got to celebrate her 80th birthday with her son, Paul in Rome and attended a concert with the Pope. Beverly also cherished time spent with her grandchildren and enjoyed going to their sporting events. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her sons, Mike (Carey) Quinn of Rochester, MN, Patrick (Mary) Quinn of Eagan, MN, Paul (Teresa) Quinn of Tempe, AZ, and Dan (Cathy) Quinn of Maple Grove, MN; daughters, Peggy (Mike) Anderson of Minneapolis, MN, Kathy (Pat) Hennesy of Phoenix, AZ, and Jeannie (Brian) Huinker of Davenport, Iowa; 23 grandchildren; over 35 great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ollie Gribble; husband, Kenneth Quinn; son, Timothy Quinn; daughter, Mary Beth Krebsbach and Colleen Patricia Quinn; siblings, Mildred Kruse, Rosie Martin, Iris Robinson, Billy Gribble, and Garland Gribble.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.