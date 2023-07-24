Austin golfers miss out on finals at AJGA meet Published 9:51 am Monday, July 24, 2023

A pair of Austin golfers missed out on the finals at the Austin Minnesota Junior Championship held by the American Junior Golf Association in Austin Country Club over the weekend.

Elijah Krueger of Austin finished with a two-day score of 163 as he shot an 80 in the first round and an 83 in the second round.

Ailaini Thiravong of Austin tallied a two-day score of 170 as she shot an 82 on the first day and an 88 on the second day.

Asher Vargas of Spring, Texas won the boys tournament with a score of 213 after he beat Braden Nelson of West Des Moines, Iowa in a three-hole playoff. Zixin Ni of China won the girls title with a score of 217.