Audrey A. Murphy, 92

Audrey Ann (Block) Murphy, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023 at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Audrey, the daughter of Edward and Gladys Block, was born on May 16, 1931 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The Block family moved to Owatonna, Minnesota in 1941, where Audrey graduated from Owatonna High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Joseph Thomas Murphy on November 9, 1949 at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Owatonna. The couple lived in Austin, Minnesota where Audrey settled into homemaking and Joseph worked at the Hormel Foods Corporation. Together, they raised five children. In 1968, she began a 34-year career as a sales associate at Younkers Department Store, retiring in 2002 at the age of 71.

In high school, Audrey was proud to play clarinet in both the concert and marching bands and she was a member of the 1949 Homecoming Court. As a young mother, Audrey was a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout leader. Throughout her life, Audrey had a passion for creativity. She was an impeccable seamstress, skilled oil painter, and baker. She enjoyed crafts of all types; designing and making plush toys, dolls, and handmade greeting cards. Her creations are treasured keepsakes. Audrey loved being surrounded by family and friends. She welcomed all with a smile, cup of coffee, and warm conversation at her kitchen table. Her family was of utmost importance. She routinely hosted holidays and birthdays, making lasting memories for all. Throughout her life, she was surrounded by many endearing and treasured friends. Audrey is remembered as a kind, loving, and generous woman. She was a member and volunteer at St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was also a volunteer at Mayo Clinic Health Center, Hormel Historic Home, Sacred Heart Care Center, Philomathian Book Store, and a member of Younkers Retirees Club.

Audrey is survived by her brother, Thomas; children Pam (Joe) Dalager, Jodie (Tim) Weinhold, Michael (Jeanne) Murphy, Thomas (Paula) Murphy, CDR USN (Ret.), and Andrea (Tim) Carew; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph; her sister, Jane, and brothers Edward and Richard.

Her celebration of life will be at the Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, Minnesota on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. Memorial preferred to Sacred Heart Care Center or Hot Meals on Wheels, Inc. The family would like to thank the staff at Sacred Heart Care Center for their loving care, compassion, and comfort of Audrey in her final days. Additionally, a special thank you to the staff at St. Croix Hospice for their many home and nursing home visits, providing support for Audrey and her family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.