Area to be put into a heat advisory Thursday Published 3:49 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

With heat indexes expected to push triple digits on Thursday, the National Weather Service will be putting the area into a heat advisory from noon to 8 p.m.

According to the NWS, temperatures could top out at 96 degrees with a heat index value of 100 possible on Thursday.

Extreme heat and humidity can bring on heat exhaustion and heat stroke. People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun.

Email newsletter signup

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The temperatures are predicted to stay in the low 90s for Friday with a chance of thunderstorms growing to 50% as the day goes on.

This weekend temperatures are predicted of 82 and 84 respectively on Saturday and Sunday.