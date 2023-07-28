Area placed into a severe thunderstorm watch

Published 4:21 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

By Daily Herald

Metro

A large swath of Minnesota, including our area, has been placed into a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. tonight.

In total, 24 counties including Mower, Freeborn, Dodge and Steele, have been put into the watch.

According to the National Weather Service, Mower County has a 20% chance of thunderstorms, but storms are likely to develop throughout the watch area into the evening with a few possibly creating damaging winds.

