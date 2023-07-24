50-PR-23-1367 Published 8:25 am Monday, July 24, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In Re: Estate of Patricia A. Handson a/k/a Patricia Ann Handson a/k/a Patricia

Hanson, Decedent.

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP,

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on the 1st day of September, 2023, at 2:30., a hearing will be held via zoom for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the decent, and for the appointment of Tracy Madsen, whose address is 470 Memorial Dr. NW, Blooming Prairie, MN 55917, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing.

Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims against the estate are required to present the claims to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 7/17/23 10:12:50 AM

/s/Kevin Siefken

Judge of District Court

Attorney for Petitioner

Debbie Korman,

Atty ID #0286643

504 Central Ave, PO Box 716

Faribault, Minnesota 55021

507-334-5534

Fax: 507-334-5535

Austin Daily Herald:

July 22 and 29, 2023

50-PR-23-1367