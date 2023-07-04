4-Hers gearing up for 2023 fair Published 5:47 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

With the Mower County Fair quickly approaching, the University of Minnesota Extension is advocating for support of 4-H.

Starting on Aug. 7 and stretching into the dates of the fair, Aug. 8-13, more than 250 Mower County youth will showcase the learning and achievements from being in 4-H.

Every summer, tens of thousands of 4-H youth participate in county fairs to showcase the knowledge and skills they’ve gained throughout the year, and to continue their learning experiences.

Not only do these kids spend months working on projects that build essential life skills, but they also share these projects and educate the public. 4-Hers also conduct tours of the buildings and conduct workshops and hands-on demonstrations for the public.

“One of 4-H’s priorities is to provide learning and leadership experiences that guide youth in building relationships, developing communication techniques, and strengthening organizational skills,” said Jennifer Skuza, Extension Center for Youth Development associate dean and state 4-H director. “Through these experiences, youth find the leaders within themselves and are able to make a positive impact on their club, home, school or community.”

One of the more anticipated events of the year is the 4-H Ribbon Auction, which will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Crane Pavilion.

A continental breakfast will be served for all the buyers at 8 a.m. with a short program at 8:45 a.m. to recognize scholarship winners, auction off the Ambassador Pitchfork and review auction information.

Money raised from the auction goes toward leadership trip scholarships, project kits and workshops, camp scholarships and general 4-H programming.

The following changes, based on feedback, will be made to the auction this year:

• Sixty percent of the premium will go to the 4-H member to help offset expenses of raising the livestock and 40% will go toward the Mower County 4-H program.

• All breeding livestock and egg production exhibitors that show grand or server champion, or that earn and accept a State Fair trip, will be eligible for the ribbon auction.

• 4-H members will be limited to only one animal in the auction, regardless of if they have multiple champions.

For more information, contact 4-H Extension Educator Adam Stevermer at 1-507-437-9552.

4-H Judging Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 5

9 a.m.: Horse Show (Horse Arena)

Tuesday, Aug. 8

8:30 a.m.: Rabbit Show (Rabbit Barn)

5 p.m.: Lamb Lead (Crane Pavilion)

6 p.m.: Sheep Show (Crane Pavilion)

Wednesday, Aug. 9

9 a.m.: Poultry Show (Poultry Barn)

9 a.m.: Dairy Show (Crane Pavilion)

12:30 p.m.: Dairy Goat Show (Crane Pavilion)

2:30 p.m.: Beef Show (Crane Pavilion)

4 p.m.: Meat Goat Show (Crane Pavilion)

Thursday, Aug. 10

8:30 a.m.: Swine Show (Crane Pavilion)

2 p.m.: Demonstration Judging (4-H Building)

Friday, Aug. 11

10 a.m.: Pet Show (4-H Buildings)

10 a.m.: Goat Costume and Agility Contest (Goat Barn)

Noon: Performing Arts Performance (Fair Square)

2 p.m.: Fashion Revue (Fair Square)

3 p.m.: Llama/Alpaca Show (Crane Pavilion)

Saturday, Aug. 12

9 a.m.: 4-H Ribbon Auction (Crane Pavilion)

6 p.m.: Supreme Showmanship Contest (Crane Pavilion)

Sunday, Aug. 13

9 a.m.: Dog Show (Crane Pavilion)