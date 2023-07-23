23-0549-FC01 Published 9:15 am Monday, July 10, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 29, 2004

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $41,030.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Virginia A. Bly, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Pioneer Bank

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on November 1, 2004 as Document Number A000534277 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mower County, Minnesota.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency by assignment recorded on November 1, 2004 as Document Number A000534279 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mower County, Minnesota.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 38 1/2 feet to the following described property:

Commencing at a point 40 rods North and 70 feet West of the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 102 North, Range 18 West, thence West 115 feet, thence South 158 feet, thence East 115 feet, thence North 158 feet to the point of beginning, Mower County, Minnesota.

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1415 6TH AVE NW, AUSTIN, MN 55912

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $23,544.82

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Pioneer Bank

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 34.820.0450

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF SALE: Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street NE, Austin, MN 55912.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on August 22, 2024.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: June 19, 2023

MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY

Mortgagee

TROTT LAW, P.C.

Email newsletter signup

By:/s/

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(23-0549-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Austin Daily Herald: June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2023

23-0549-FC01