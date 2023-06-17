WOLF CREEK Published 10:15 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

VB BTS II, LLC would like to place on notice the proposed construction of an installation consisting of a 195’ (199’ including all appurtenances) monopole tower known as Wolf Creek located at 43°44’11.0256” north latitude and 92°52’28.6212” west longitude at the approximate vicinity of at near 500 Railway St SW, Brownsdale, Mower County, Minnesota 55918. If you have any concerns regarding historic properties that may be affected by this proposed undertaking, please contact: Jordan Braden, Lotis Environmental, LLC, at Legals@thelotisgroup.com or (417) 839-3701. In your response, please include the proposed undertaking’s location and a list of the historic resources that you believe to be affected along with their respective addresses or approximate locations.

Austin Daily Herald:

June 17, 2023

WOLF CREEK