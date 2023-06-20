William (Willie) Nelson

William (Willie) Calvin Nelson of Dexter, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Grand Meadow Health Care Center after a short illness. Willie was born February 4, 1943, in Minot, North Dakota to Darwin and Alice (Cross) Nelson. Willie worked a variety of careers including as a Cardiac Monitor Technician at Mayo Clinic and a Butcher. Willie was co-owner of the Cubby Hole Bar in Albert Lea in the 2000s. Willie enjoyed spending time with family and pets, camping, watching movies, and mowing. Willie is survived by his wife Linda Nelson; children, Chris (Sandy) Nelson, Shannon Kettle, Jennifer (Nate) Minear, and Nicki (Michael) Clark; grandchildren, Tyler, Makala, Annalise, Grace, Alexis, Kyera, Aidan, and Jayden; and brother, Robert (Darlene) Nelson. Willie is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike; father and mother-in-law, Maynard and Helen Campbell; and granddaughters, Kayleigh and Lauren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Willie’s care team at Mayo Clinic, Grand Meadow Healthcare Center, and St. Croix Hospice for their help and compassion. Memorials are preferred to the family. Willie will be missed by all who knew and loved him.