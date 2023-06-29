William “Bill” Rugg, 85

William (Bill) Rugg moved on to play The 19th Hole on Saturday, June 17, 2023. After 85 years of living life to the fullest, three years of serious health issues took their toll on him and his family felt fortunate to have him spend his final days at home.

Bill was born on March 25, 1935, in Austin, Minnesota, to Ena and Everett Rugg, one of six children. He spent his entire life on the family farm, which was homesteaded by his great grandparents in 1861. The only time he lived off of the farm was to attend the University of Minnesota and graduate with a degree in Animal Husbandry.

On September 4, 1955 he married Bette Nestegard in Austin. Together they lived on the farm and raised three wonderful daughters. Bill was very busy raising crops and Angus beef cattle. Along the way he learned to love the game of golf, which continued even after he was physically no longer able to play. Golf was not only a great physical activity, but it also provided him with many, many lifelong friends.

After retirement, Bill and Bette toured the US in their motor home during the winter months. They eventually found the perfect place to return to every year in Melbourne Beach, Florida. It was here that they made many more dear and wonderful friendships that continue to this day.

The summertime highlight for the family, especially the grandkids, was going with Bill and Bette up north to The Lake (Big Sand Lake near Park Rapids, Minnesota). Grandpa Bill spent MANY hours pulling water skiers and tubers, giving boat rides, and carrying heavy gas cans down the hill for all the lake toys.

Bill was the family “Mr. Fixit” and he could always be counted on to repair any gadget, motor or household item. He always loved telling a good joke, and his sense of humor will be missed by his family, farm friends, golf friends, Florida friends and all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, LaVonne Elmer, Marilyn Mattson, Mabel Jayne Crawford, and brother, Robert Rugg, mother-in-law, Harriet Nestegard, brothers-in-law, Bryan Elmer, Kermit Mattson, and Curtis Nestegard.

Bill is survived by his wife, Bette, daughters, Carolyn Rugg of Austin, MN, Gretchen Rugg of Stillwater, MN, Elizabeth Husemoller (Darin Nelson) of Austin, MN, sister, Noel (Tom) Moore of Nevis, MN, grandchildren, Fred (Brittney) Husemoller, Dylan (Katelyn) Husemoller, Tabitha Nelson, Waylon Nelson, Sophie Shogren, great-grandchildren, Emmy and William Husemoller, Colton and Nora Husemoller, brother-in-law, Darrell Crawford, sisters-in-law, Janice Rugg, Jeanne Wennes, Jean Gaffney and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Bill will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, July 8th, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin with a reception to follow. Interment will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery.

