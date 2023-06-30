Weekend of Freedom Published 6:03 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

City to begin celebrating Fourth of July this weekend, parade Tuesday

After last year’s relaunch of Freedom Fest, taking it back to the event people have come to historically love, the annual event is coming back with a variety of the activities and shows the people have been waiting for.

Events will be spread over several days, which started on Friday night with the Eagles Club hosting an outdoor dance.

Email newsletter signup

On Saturday, kids will take to East Side Lake for the annual Kids Fishing Contest with the Torge’s Street Dance featuring Flashmob that night.

Sunday will feature the Morning Lions Fly-In Breakfast at the Austin Municipal Airport.

All of these events come before the biggest two days of Freedom Fest on July 3-4 featuring Bandshell entertainment and kids activities with plenty of food offered throughout.

On Tuesday, starting at 11 a.m., will be the parade coming down Main Street.

For more, visit: www.freedomfestaustin.com/

SCHEDULE

July 1

• 8:30 a.m.: Kids Fishing Contest, East Side Lake

• 8:30-10 a.m.: on-site Registration

• 9-10:50 a.m.: Fishing time

• 11 a.m.: Fishing Contest Awards

• Torge’s Street Dance, Holiday Inn, band: Flashmob

July 2

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Morning Lions Fly-In Breakfast, Austin Municipal Airport

July 3

Bandshell Stage Entertainment

• 12:30-3 p.m.: Dancers

• 3:15-4:15 p.m.: Matt Mueller Music

• 4:30 p.m.: Little Miss Sparkler/Mr. Firecracker Pageant

• 6:30-8 p.m.: 70s Magic Sunshine Band

Kid’s Stage Entertainment

• 2 p.m.: Jim Jayes Magic

• 3-4:30 p.m.: McPhail Student Band: Falling Interlude

Other Park Activities on the 3rd

• 1-5 p.m.: Kaptain Kirby Children’s Train Rides

• 2-6 p.m.: Horse’n Around Pony Rides

• 2-8 p.m.: Inflatables

• 2-8 p.m.: Foam Archery Tag and Knockerball

• Bingo (Veteran’s Pavilion)

• Food Trucks – throughout the day

• Craft Vendors – throughout the day

• Gravity Storm Craft Beer Garden

• VFW Beer Garden

​ July 4

• 10:45 a.m.: Mini Piggy Fun Run

• 11 a.m.: Parade

​Bandshell Stage

Entertainment

• 1:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

• 2-3:30 p.m.: Uptown Jazz

• 4-5:30 p.m.: Jeff Humphress

• 6-7:30 p.m.: Sena and Cole Acoustic Duo

• 8-8:20 p.m.: Pillars of the Community Ceremony

• 8:30-10 p.m.: Community Band

Kid’s Stage Entertainment

• 2:30-3:30 p.m.: The Bazillions, Kid-friendly rock-n-roll

• 5:30 p.m.: Adam Perry Magic

Other Park Activities on the 4th

• 1-4 p.m.: River Rats Car Club Show & Shine

• 2-5 p.m.: Foam Archery Tag and Knockerball

• 3:30 p.m.: Sign up for Kids Pedal Pull Competition. Competition begins at 4 p.m. in the West Parking Lot.

• 2-8 p.m.: Inflatables

• 2-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo

• Bingo (Veteran’s Pavilion)

• Food Trucks – throughout the day

• Craft Vendors – throughout the day

• Gravity Storm Craft Beer Garden

• VFW Beer Garden