U of M interim president contract approved Published 5:47 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Board of Regents approved Ettinger’s contract, finalized details of Gabel’s departure

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved the employment agreement with Interim President Jeff Ettinger during a special meeting today, setting June 10 as his first official day in the role. The Board also reviewed and approved details related to the departure of President Joan Gabel, whose last day will be June 9.

“From the outset of our search for an interim leader, we reiterated now is a time for the University of Minnesota to build on the momentum we’ve created toward our long-term strategic goals and service to our students, and we are excited to have Interim President Ettinger officially join us in that effort next week,” said Board Chair Janie Mayeron. “We thank President Gabel for her service. The U of M is positioned for success in the coming year and beyond.”

Ettinger’s employment agreement is for the full 2023-24 academic year, ending on June 30, 2024, and commits to an annual salary of $400,000. The University has the option to end the agreement earlier if the Board’s upcoming search for the U of M’s 18th president successfully appoints a new leader before then.

The approved employment agreement also includes conflict of interest considerations. Ettinger resigned from the Board of Directors at Ecolab and The Toro Company. Additionally, he will take a leave of absence from his position on the Board of Directors for the non-profit Hormel Foundation. A separate conflict management plan referenced in the agreement details how these conflicts, along with any related to Hormel Foods, will be managed.

Ettinger’s approved contract and conflict management plan are included in the public docket materials for the June 2 special meeting, which are archived at regents.umn.edu.

Pursuant to her contract, Gabel provided the University with the required 90-day notice of her intention to depart the University, which would have continued her presidency past June 30.