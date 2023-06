Thiravong leads Packer girls on second day of Section 1AAA meet Published 8:56 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

The Austin girls golf team finished their season without any state qualifiers as they wrapped up play on the second day of the Section 1AAA meet in Cannon Falls Thursday.

Eighth grader Aliani Thiravong shot a 182 to lead the Packers.

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 182; Izzy Sellers, 200; Sydney Lewis, 202; Lucy Annis, 207