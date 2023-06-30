The 2023 All-Herald Softball Team Published 5:07 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

FIRST TEAM

Laney Weis, pitcher, Southland

After seeing limited playing time last year, the eighth-grader burst on to the varsity softball scene as she led the Rebels to their best season in at least 15 years. Weis went 18-3 with an ERA of 1.504 while striking out 235 and allowing 63 hits and 69 walks. At the plate, Weis hit .344 with six doubles and 15 RBIs.

Reese Bauman, catcher, Hayfield

The senior took up catching for the first time since youth softball and she was a wall behind the plate with a strong arm as well. Bauman hit .395 with eight doubles and a triple while knocking in 14 runs and 21 runs.

Juliette Matheis, first base, Southland

The freshman, who mostly played DP for the Rebels, hit .415 with three homers, one double, one triple and 27 RBIs.

Macy Lembke, shortstop, Blooming Prairie

The junior slap hitter was a big spark plug for the Awesome Blossoms. Lembke hit .539 with six doubles, one triple and 18 RBIs. She also scored 33 runs and the second most stolen bases in BP history with 36 swipes.

Kenna Selk, second base, Hayfield

The sophomore was a defensive standout while also being a strong force at the plate. Selk hit .325 with two homers, three doubles, a triple, 23 RBIs and 19 runs.

Jo Tempel, third base, Hayfield

The senior, who played shortstop for Hayfield, was quick to a ground ball or a shallow pop fly as she served as one of Hayfield’s biggest leaders. Tempel hit .335 with a homer, six doubles and a triple, while scoring 27 runs.

Bria Nelsen, outfield, Southland

The senior hit .349 with six doubles, a triple and 19 RBIs.

Shawntee Snyder, outfield, Blooming Prairie

Snyder, who played third base for the Awesome Blossoms, hit .463 with a single season school record of five home runs. The junior added three triples, 11 doubles and 30 RBIs, while scoring 25 runs.

Grace Kresbach, outfield, Southland

The eighth grader hit .486 with five RBIs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Haven Carlson, pitcher, Blooming Prairie

The senior went 13-10 overall with an ERA of 4.23 while striking out 107. Carlson hit .262 with four doubles, one homer and 12 RBIs.

Rachel Winzenburg, second base, Blooming Prairie

The junior hit .276 with 29 RBIs and 18 runs.

Clara Timm, catcher, Southland

The eighth grader hit .512 with four doubles, two triples and 16 RBIs.

Maren Wehrenberg, second base, Southland

The sophomore hit .385 with two doubles and five RBIs.

Abby Sorgatz, first base, Southland

The sophomore hit .404 with a double, a triple and 12 RBIs.

Riana Ulven, third base, Southland

The sophomore hit .429 with four doubles, a triple and 20 RBIs.

Haylee Lowe, second base, Southland

The eighth grader hit .396 with two doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs.

Maddison Herrick, third base, Austin

The senior hit .260 with five RBIs.

Kathryn Crouch, utility, Austin

The junior hit .261 with four RBIs.

Lillie Gardner, shortstop, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior hit .345 with three doubles.

Avari Drennan, pitcher, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior maintained an ERA of 5.91, while striking out 102 of the 412 batters she faced.