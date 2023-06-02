Sharon Marie Burgess, 79

Our beloved wife, mother, and Grandma, passed away on May 29, 2023, at the age of 79, leaving an irreplaceable void in our hearts.

Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Marie; father, Norman; stepfather, John; son, Tom; and brother, Leroy. Despite the pain, we find solace in knowing that she is now reunited with her loved ones in eternal peace.

Sharon is survived by her devoted husband, Don, with whom she shared 59 extraordinary years of marriage. She leaves behind her daughters, Ellen Burgess, Wendy Medina, Cathy Haukom (Mike), and her adored grandchildren, Karson, Marie, Owen, Ben, and Lucas; and sisters Susan Henricks and Sheila Roberts.

Born on February 16, 1944, in Caledonia, Sharon’s journey was filled with love and family. She met the love of her life, Don, while attending Austin High School. They were married for 59 years and resided in Austin until they relocated to Lakeville MN in 2022. The move was made so she could be closer to the other loves her life – her daughters and grandchildren.

Sharon’s presence brightened the lives of those around her. As a lifelong server, she brought happiness to others and truly loved her job at Jerry’s Other Place. Her warm smile and flashy earrings will be remembered by her regular customers. Sharon will also be remembered by her passion for shopping. The smile she had when she found a great deal was almost as bright as when she played with her grandkids. She loved Christmas and found joy in decorating her home for Christmas, creating a magical atmosphere for her family.

Memorial service at 12:00 p.m. on Monday June 12, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 7600 Cahill Avenue Inver Grove Heights, MN. Family will greet friends starting at 10:30 a.m. A lunch will be provided following the service at the Croatian Hall 445 2nd Ave S, South Saint Paul, MN.