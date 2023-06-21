Ronald Hansen, 77

Ronald (Ron) Hansen, 77, of Albert Lea, Minnesota passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 at Thorne Crest Skilled Nursing Facility in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

The Family would like to give a special thanks to Ron’s care team of “angels” at Thorne Crest and St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional care.

The celebration of life service will be held at 10:00am, on Saturday July 1, 2023 at Bayview-Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, Minnesota with Father Kurt Farrell officiating. The visitation will be prior to the service from 8:30am to 10:00am.

Ron was born July 1, 1945 to Marvin and Albertha Hansen in Austin, Minnesota. Shortly after graduating from Pacelli High School in 1964 he married Nancy Feierer on December 4, 1965 in Austin, Minnesota and they were married for 57 years.

Ron and Nancy spent over 25 years working together as the proud owners of Albert Lea Paint and Glass, serving the people of Albert Lea and surrounding communities. They enjoyed spending this time working together.

Ron and Nancy had two sons, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Family meant the world to Ron, and he spent his life making them feel loved and cherished.

Ron is survived by his wife Nancy; sons, David (Kim) Hansen and Jon Hansen; grandchildren, Cole Hansen, Olivia Hansen, Justin (Nicole) Hansen and Danielle Hansen; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Hannelore Hansen. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and three brothers.