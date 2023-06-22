Riverland Names Ukaga new associate dean of Food and Agriculture Published 3:31 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

Riverland Community College has announced that Dr. Okechukwu Ukaga began his new position as associate dean of Food and Agriculture.

Start date for the new position was June 15.

With a post-graduate diploma in Ag Economics from the University of Nigeria, a master’s degree in Education, Ukaga also has an MBA from Florida A & M University, and a doctorate in Extension Education from Pennsylvania State University.

From 2007 to 2023, he served in two important roles at the University of Minnesota: Assistant dean, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, professor and the executive director of the U of M’s Extension Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships.

Okechukwu, who uses the shorter name Okey (pronounced OK), will begin to supervise the Farm Business Management, Agri-Business, Agri-Science, and Food Science Faculty in July and will be the lead administrator on the Future of Advanced Agricultural Research in Minnesota (FAARM) project, and grant manager of The Hormel Foundation Center for Agriculture and Food Science Technology grant.

FAARM is Riverland Community College and the U of M’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences partnership that will explore the development of a world class animal agriculture research complex that fills an important market need to help farmers and industry meet this crucial moment in sustainable food production.

“I am confident that Ukaga’s extensive background will benefit the advancement of our Center of Agriculture and Food Science Technology,” said Adenuga Atewologun, president of Riverland Community College. “The bright future of FAARM and other Food and Ag programming open the doors of access and opportunity to expand our workforce, and to shape a new generation of researchers, existing and emerging farmers, and entrepreneurs who will solve problems that impact food production, soil and animal health, natural resources, and economic success.”