Police respond to early Saturday morning report of gunfire Published 1:17 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Three people were arrested and cited over the weekend for a second incident involving firearms.

According to a release from the Austin Police Department’s Chief David McKichan, officers responded to a firearms complaint in the 100 block of Eighth Street NW at around 3:12 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Upon the officer’s arrival, several subjects were seen running from the scene, with some of them running to a nearby residence.

Shell casings were located outside and a car had a bullet hole in it. Officers could not find anybody who had been shot, but did discover that a physical assault had taken place.

A warrant was served of the residence, but no firearm was located.

Isaiah Johnson, 19, of Dodge Center was arrested for felon in possession of ammunition, Matthew Hernandez, 24, of Austin, was arrested for a probation violation and Andres Rodriguez, 19, of Claremont was booked and released with a citation for disorderly conduct and liquor consumption by a person under 21.

The incident came just hours prior to a second shooting Saturday in which a man was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin after being shot at around 10:20 a.m. in Austin.