Pacelli set to induct five into HOF Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Five individuals will be inducted into the Pacelli Hall of Fame at a dinner hosted by the Pacelli Booster Club on June 16. This event is held annually in conjunction with the Pacelli Golf Day, an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Pacelli Booster Club.

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductions Pacelli will be recognizing 50 years of Pacelli Girls Basketball by honoring the very first team from the 1972-73 season.

The inductees for this year include Gary Quednow, class of 1965, Mike Lobb, class of 1967, Liz Pautz Christopherson, class of 1985, Tom Clements, class of 1970 and Dr. Fred G. Alberts.

Email newsletter signup

Gary Quednow

Quednow earned seven letters in three years and he was part of the 1965 Pacelli state baseball championship team. Quednow was named MVP of the

American Legion baseball team and he went on to become a four year starting catcher at South Dakota State University.

He coached for over 35 years at the junior high, high school, and college levels. He served time as head baseball coach at Pacelli and in addition to coaching, he spent time officiating football, baseball, and basketball at the high school and college level.

Quednow has been co-chair of the Pacelli Golf Day, member of the Austin Catholic Schools Board,chairman and member of the Austin Parks and Rec board and a member of the Queen of Angels Parish Council.

Quednow and his wife Nancy, have been married for 54 years. His daughters Jill (1989) and Lisa (1993) are graduates of Pacelli High School.

Mike Lobb

Lobb was a three year letterman in basketball and baseball and he was a member of three state championship teams for Pacelli.

In basketball he played on the 1965 state championship team and the 1966 state consolation championship team.

In baseball, Lobb was the number two pitcher on the 1965 state championship team and in 1967, he led his team to another state title.

After High School Lobb played on an elite level Albert Lea Slow Pitch Softball Team for ten years.

He had three kids, one of whom died in infancy. Lobb worked at Albert Lea Freezer Co. for 30 years but had to retire early due to an illness. He has been in a Good Samaritan nursing home in Albert Lea for the past 10 years.

Liz Pautz Christopherson

Liz earned multiple letters in cross country, volleyball, basketball, and track. She also served as team captain for cross country, volleyball, and basketball.

Liz earned MVP honors in volleyball, basketball, and track. She earned All-Conference honors as a sophomore in track and as a senior in basketball. She was a state qualifier as a member of the 4 x 100 relay team and was a member of the inaugural volleyball team in 1983.

In addition to all of these activities, she found time to be a fall season cheerleader and earned a letter as varsity baseball statistician.

Liz continued her athletic career at St Thomas University where she participated in basketball and track & Field. She was a member of a MIAC Championship team, competing in the long jump, triple jump, and javelin throw.

After college Liz spent some time using her track experience as the head track coach for Pacelli High School as well as athletic director.

While living in California she was able to work with the St. Mary’s High School track team as the jumpers coach.

Liz has worked as an author since graduating from college. She has co-authored seven sports marketing books for European and Olympic sports organizations and has provided independent research and translation services for textbooks and published articles for the International Olympic Committee.

Tom Clements – Class of 1970

Clements was a 1970 grad of Pacelli High School and he returned to Pacelli in 1997 to be the head softball coach. In Clement’s six years as head coach the team was 113-33 with four conference championships and the Shamrocks went to state twice. In 1999 the team finished fourth in the state and in 2001 the team finished as the state runner-up.

Clements coached six All-State players, three of which were pitchers. He spent time working with pitchers at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. Three of his pitchers were selected to the All-Conference Team, one selected as pitcher of the year.

Some of Clement’s recognitions include a Minnesota Coaches Association recognition for reaching 100 wins, chosen to coach in the Minnesota State High School League Softball Series, and receiving the “Breaking Barriers Award 2003 for promoting women in sports.

Clements is currently the head coach of the Southland Rebels girls softball team and his granddaughter Laney Weis is the team’s top pitcher.

Dr. Fred G Albert

Albert was a local doctor, mentor, coach, and friend of Pacelli High School students, faculty, and clergy. He was a lifelong athlete and competitor in multiple sports, excelling in tennis.

He achieved Hall of Fame honors in his hometown high school in Ironwood, Michigan for multiple state championships as his team’s No. 1 men’s singles player.

Albert died on Oct. 12, 2005.