ORDINANCE 721

PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 721
AN ORDINANCE
FOR THE CITY OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA AMENDING SECTION 12.05, ADOPTING A LETTER OF MAP REVISION PREPARED BY THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY.
The Common Council of the City of Austin does ordain:
SECTION 1. Section 12.05, Subdivision 2, of City Code Chapter 12, shall be amended to read as follows:
Subd. 2. The attached material includes: the Flood Insurance Study for Mower County, Minnesota and Incorporated Areas, dated September 4, 2013; Flood Insurance Rate Maps listed below as (A) through (M), dated September 4, 2013; the Letter of Map Revision, Case No. 16-05-4681P, with an effective date of February 22, 2017; and the letter of map revision, Case No. 21-05-3696P, dated September 15, 2023, including all attached maps, tables, and flood profiles; all prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency:
A. 27099C0167D;
B. 27099C0169D;
C. 27099C0170D;
D. 27099C0175D;
E. 27099C0178D;
F. 27099C0179D;
G.27099C0183D;
H.27099C0186D;
I. 27099C0187D;
J. 27099C0188D;
K. 27099C0189D;
L. 27099C0191D; and
M. 27099C0193D;
Passed by a vote of yeas and nays this 5th day of June, 2023
YEAS 7
NAYS 0
ATTEST: ______________ City Recorder
APPROVED:
_______________
Mayor
This ordinance was introduced on June 5, 2023; approved on June 5, 2023; was published in the Austin Daily Herald on June 10, 2023 and becomes effective June 17, 2023.
Austin Daily Herald:
June 10, 2023
