ORDINANCE 721

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

ORDINANCE NO. 721

AN ORDINANCE

FOR THE CITY OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA AMENDING SECTION 12.05, ADOPTING A LETTER OF MAP REVISION PREPARED BY THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY.

The Common Council of the City of Austin does ordain:

SECTION 1. Section 12.05, Subdivision 2, of City Code Chapter 12, shall be amended to read as follows:

Subd. 2. The attached material includes: the Flood Insurance Study for Mower County, Minnesota and Incorporated Areas, dated September 4, 2013; Flood Insurance Rate Maps listed below as (A) through (M), dated September 4, 2013; the Letter of Map Revision, Case No. 16-05-4681P, with an effective date of February 22, 2017; and the letter of map revision, Case No. 21-05-3696P, dated September 15, 2023, including all attached maps, tables, and flood profiles; all prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

A. 27099C0167D;

B. 27099C0169D;

C. 27099C0170D;

D. 27099C0175D;

E. 27099C0178D;

F. 27099C0179D;

G.27099C0183D;

H.27099C0186D;

I. 27099C0187D;

J. 27099C0188D;

K. 27099C0189D;

L. 27099C0191D; and

M. 27099C0193D;

Passed by a vote of yeas and nays this 5th day of June, 2023

YEAS 7

NAYS 0

ATTEST: ______________ City Recorder

APPROVED:

_______________

Mayor

This ordinance was introduced on June 5, 2023; approved on June 5, 2023; was published in the Austin Daily Herald on June 10, 2023 and becomes effective June 17, 2023.

