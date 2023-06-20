Odin “Jake” Tollerud, 81

Age 81 of White Bear Lake, formerly of Austin, MN

Survived by his children, Tim (Wendy Boppert), Teresa Schrachta; grandchildren Hannah, Elizabeth “Bizza”, Alex and Ethan; sister Doris (Don) Sabanish; niece DeLynn (Chris) Olson; nephew Daryl (Lisa) Sabanish; and other relatives and many friends. Jake loved spending time with his family and grandchildren going to Pathfinder Village. Jake was an active member at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Sons of Norway and Norske Torske Klubben. He enjoyed playing cards at the White Bear Lake Senior Center. His favorite game was cribbage and would teach the game to anyone he met. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation 4-7PM Thursday, June 22, at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 E County Road E, White Bear Lake, and one hour before Mass at Church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172