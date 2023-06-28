MINUTES 5/8/23 Published 9:07 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board met in regular session on 5/8/23 at 5:30 pm in the Annex Recital Hall located at AHS Annex, 205 4th Street NW, Austin, MN. Chair Green called meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. No members absent.

Young/Kroc approval of agenda, 7-0

Leathers/Kroc approval of 4/10/23 and 4/24/23 meeting minutes, 7-0

Leathers/Kroc approval of personnel report, 7-0

Leathers/Kroc approval of bills, 7-0

Leathers/Kroc approval of 11/2022 treasurer’s report, 7-0

Sorenson/Leathers approval to return kindergarten students to neighborhood schools and early

childhood programming to Woodson starting in 2024-25. Motion failed 3-4 with Kroc, Leathers, McAlister and Young voting against.

Kroc/Young to approve non-renewal of probationary teaching contract of Ellis social studies teacher Nick Poe effective the end of the 2022-23 school year, 7-0

Leathers/McAlister to approve non-renewal of probationary teaching contact of grade 5 teacher John Sand, effective the end of the 2022-23 school year, 7-0

Young/Dube approval of donations, 7-0

Young/McAlister to approve 2023-24 medical and dental insurance rates, 7-0

Kroc/Dube to approve the workers compensation renewal premium for the 2023-24 school year, 7-0

Leathers/McAlister to approve class size targets, 7-0

McAlister/Young to appoint Dr. Page as the Identified Official with Authority for 2023-24, 7-0

Young/Kroc to adjourn at 7:41 pm, 7-0

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

The above is a summary of meeting proceedings. The complete minutes are available on the district website at www.austin.k12.mn.us as well as on file and available for review in the Superintendent’s Office, 401 Third Avenue NW.

Austin Daily Herald:

June 28, 2023

MINUTES 5/8/23