MINUTES 5/31/23

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board held a special meeting on 5/31/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young.

Sorenson/McAlister to enter closed session at 5:30 pm pursuant to MN Stat 13D.05 Subd. 2(b), 7-0

Leathers/Sorenson to enter open session at 6:49 pm, 7-0

Kroc/Leathers to accept redacted investigative report as presented by district attorney, 7-0

Dube/Young to terminate employment of John Alberts effective 5/31/23, 7-0

Young/Sorenson to adjourn at 6:54 pm, 7-0

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

