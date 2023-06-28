MINUTES 5/31/23
PUBLIC NOTICE
School Board Proceedings
ISD 492
Austin, MN
The Austin School Board held a special meeting on 5/31/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young.
Sorenson/McAlister to enter closed session at 5:30 pm pursuant to MN Stat 13D.05 Subd. 2(b), 7-0
Leathers/Sorenson to enter open session at 6:49 pm, 7-0
Kroc/Leathers to accept redacted investigative report as presented by district attorney, 7-0
Dube/Young to terminate employment of John Alberts effective 5/31/23, 7-0
Young/Sorenson to adjourn at 6:54 pm, 7-0
By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk
June 28, 2023
