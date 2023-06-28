MINUTES 5/22/23 Published 9:06 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Austin School Board held a special meeting on 5/22/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 4 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, and Peggy Young. Evan Sorenson absent.

Green/Leathers approval of amended agenda, 6-0

Reports presented on Early Warning System, Packer Profile, and K-4 Alignment.

Discussion held on policy 609 – Religion.

Young/Dube to approve minor updates to 23 current district policies, 6-0

Leathers/Kroc to enter closed session at 5:56 pm for the purpose of a negotiations update, 6-0

Young/McAlister to enter open session at 6:33 pm, 6-0

Young/Kroc to adjourn at 6:33 pm, 6-0

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

