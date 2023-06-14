Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies play Three Blind Mice Published 5:41 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

A game of Three Blind Mice was played on Wednesday by the Meadow Greens – Ramsey Ladies Golf Club.

Players subtracted their handicap per hole and submitted their net scores. The golf committee randomly scratched three holes on the front and three on the back, leaving players with six hole rounds on each of the nine holes. On the front nine, holes No. 3, No. 6 and No. 9 were scratched, and on the back holes #10, #15 and #16 were eliminated.

Winners on the front nine were Pat Busker with a net score of 18, Janice Perrigo with a 19, and Doris Hagen with a 20. On the back nine, Patty Peterson took a win with a net score of 21, and Joyce Anderson and Chris Swatfager both scored wins shooting a 22.

The only real birdie for the day was made by Chris Swatgafter on hole No. 14.