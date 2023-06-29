Lowell B. Sorg, 91

Lowell Benjamin Sorg, age 91, of Austin, died Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Cedars of Austin.

Lowell was born on September 13, 1931 in Ceylon, Minnesota to May (Cunningham) and Fred Sorg. He attended country schools and graduated from Huntley High School in 1949. Lowell grew up on a farm in Ceylon until the family moved to a farm on Highway 56, northeast of Austin in 1951. Lowell was in his first quarter at the University of Minnesota when he was called home to help with the farming when his father became ill and passed away.

Lowell met the love of his life, Shirley (Hertle), when she tagged along with her brother to pick up milk on the Sorg Farm. It was love at first sight. They were married August 28, 1954.

Lowell had a passion for farming which he shared with his wife Shirley, son Kevin and daughter-in-law Diane. He enjoyed the outdoors, always looking for a project to work on outside. He loved his fishing trips with family and friends up to Northern Minnesota and Canada. He enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, and playing cards with his friends and relatives. Lowell was on the Mower County Pork Producers and Red Rock Town Board for many years. Lowell and Shirley enjoyed going to horse shows with their daughter Rhonda.

He so enjoyed listening to his classic country western albums, and back in the days, loved going to the Terp Ballroom in Austin with their life long friends. Lowell was a kind, humble, soft spoken man and had a big heart for his family, friends and neighbors. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who cherished family above all. Lowell was very proud of his family, especially his two grandchildren, Krystal and Mike and three great grandchildren, Jayden, Jaxon and Braden, and showed it in every way.

A special thank you to the Cedars of Austin Assisted Living and Mayo Hospice aides and nurses for the care given to him over the past year. Your smiles gave him smiles.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Sorg, parents Fred and May Sorg, brother Marion Sorg, sisters, Margaret Albin, June Plath, and Jean Alne.

Lowell is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin (Diane) Sorg of Rose Creek, Minnesota; daughter, Rhonda Sorg (Mike Bartosh) of Prescott, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Krystal (Jeremy) Pedersen of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Mike (Brittany) Sorg of Mantorville, Minnesota; three very lucky great grandchildren, Jayden and Jaxon Pedersen and Braden Sorg; and his sister, Retha Farrell of Brownsdale.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, July 15th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Dennis Tamke officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105