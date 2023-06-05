Lorraine H. Kyllo, 84

Lorraine Kyllo, age 84, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on June 3, 2023, at Seasons Hospice House. Lorraine was born January 9, 1939, to Leonard and Pearl Grothe in Austin, Minnesota. She grew up in Austin and graduated in 1957 from Austin High School. Lorraine met her future husband, Joris, at the Brownsdale Roller Rink. Although she stood him up on their first date, they married on June 27, 1959, and were married for 61 years. In 1960, Joris was drafted into the United States Army and he and Lorraine moved to Germany where their first son, Steve, was born. Following the military, the couple moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where their daughter Julie was born and then to Austin, Minnesota where they added a second daughter, JoEllen, to their family. Later, Lorraine and Joris moved to Lyle, Minnesota, where they lived for close to 30 years. She was a longtime member of Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church. Lorraine held many jobs over the years but her last job before retirement, and the one she was most proud of, was in a residential facility for adults with Prader Willi Syndrome. Lorraine was always very sharp minded and sharp witted leaving her family and friends with many funny and fond memories. One of her favorite pastimes was bowling, which she became quite accomplished at and was proud of bowling a 600 series. Lorraine also loved traveling to Las Vegas, playing the slot machines, and of course Elvis. Her children and grandchildren brought her great joy. She was a devoted mother and friend. Lorraine will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughters, Julie (Jon) Apold and JoEllen Kyllo; daughter-in-law, Angi Kyllo; and four grandchildren, Tucker (Dani), Maddie, Michael, and Rocco. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Lillian (Pearl) Grothe; husband, Joris Kyllo in 2021; beloved son, Steve; and two brothers, James and Ronald.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the Lyle Cancer Group. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.