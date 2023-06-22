Ladies Golf Club hosts guest event Published 5:03 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

On Wednesday the Meadow Greens – Ramsey Ladies Golf Club held their annual Member – Guest event.

Members choosing to participate brought a non-member guest for a round of alternate shot golf. Both players teed off, chose the best shot and the players ball that was not selected hit the team’s second shot. Players continued alternating shots through to the cup. The low gross win went to the team of Jan Waller and Mary Christian with a score of 98. Team Nancy Wesely and Sandy Bjork took first low net with a 64, and second low net went to the team of Pat Busker and Barb James with a score of 67. The longest putt on hole No. 9 was made by Barb James, and Mary Christian was closest to the pin on hole No. 12.

Players not participating in the Member – Guest event also paired up for a game of alternate shot. Low net winners on the front nine were Judy McGuire and Linda Youngmark with a score of 31, and the team of Lisa Place and Barb Ruhter shooting a 32. On the back nine, the teams of Janice Perrigo and Jan Thissen, and Carrie Schwirtz and Chris Swatfager both took wins with scores of 32.

Email newsletter signup

Chip-ins were made by Carol Bulson on hole No. 6, Jan Waller on hole No. 7, and Jan Thissen on hole No. 15.