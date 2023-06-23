June E. Oswald, 98

June E. Oswald, age 98, of Brownsdale, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island, Minnesota. June Elizabeth Ward was born June 7, 1925, to Walter and Mary (Dyer) Ward in Wesley, Iowa. She graduated from high school in Corwith, Iowa in 1944 and went on to attend beauty college in Mason City, Iowa. Following college, June began working as a beautician in Garner, Iowa. On September 15, 1948, she was united in marriage to Gordon Oswald at Ellington Prairie Lutheran Church in Kossuth County, Iowa. The couple made their home on the family farm near Brownsdale, Minnesota where they raised their children. In addition to being a homemaker, June was also the family beautician. She was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin for over 65 years. June loved tending to her garden and baking; her donuts, cinnamon rolls, and apple pie were fantastic. She was also known for making the best potato salad and coleslaw. June will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Violet (Bill) Venhuizen of Byron, MN, Marvin (Marilyn) Oswald of Blue Earth, MN, Laura Laskewitz of Rochester, MN, Philip Oswald of Brownsdale, MN, and Matthew Oswald of Madison Lake, MN; 17 grandchildren, William J. Jr., Luke, Michelle, Mark, Marcia, Katie, David, Daniel, Ashley, Mitchel, Rachael, Megan, Denae, Dexter, Laine, Leah, and Mason; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Gene) Black of Norman, OK and Sylvie Larson of Thor, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Ward; husband, Gordon Oswald in 2005; three daughters, Mary, Charlotte, and Ruth; two sons, David and Mike; and son-in-law, Ken Laskewitz.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Elk Creek Cemetery, Kensett, IA. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.