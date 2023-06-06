James Lee Davis

James (Jim) Lee Davis of Austin, Mn passed away peacefully on June, 4 2023 after a long time battle with advanced COPD.

Jim was born on December 9, 1947 to Donald and Sylvia Davis in Owatonna, Mn.

Jim worked for Davis Construction and for Carpenter’s and Joiners Union for many years each.

In 1967 Jim and Vickie Ostrander met and married soon after. They had 2 children. James (Jimmy) Davis Jr., and Jennifer (Davis) Falch.

In his younger years, Jim enjoyed racing his number 50 stock cars.

Jim also enjoyed boating, gardening, woodworking, landscaping, go-carting with his grandchildren, watching news, sports, Nascar, and spending time with his friends and family. Jim especially loved watching his son Jimmy, and Grandson, Brandon race and continue his legacy in driving the number 50 and 50III.

Jim was predeceased by his parents Donald and Sylvia Davis, nephew Peter, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Jim is survived by his wife, Vickie (Ostrander) Davis; son, James (Jimmy) Davis Jr.; and daughter, Jennifer (Davis) Falch. His grandchildren: Brandon Davis (Brittany), Dillan, Kaitlyn, Isaak, Kaleb, and his great grand daughter, Raegyn. Brothers: Ken Davis (Sylvia), Ron Davis (Teresa), Sisters: Jean Nelson, Patty Blain (Don).

Jim was a friend to many and liked by all. He will be forever loved and missed!

A visitation and Memorial service will be held at Crane Community Chapel of Austin, Mn on Monday, June 12, 2023. Visitation from 12 PM to 2 PM Memorial service begins at 2PM, with the interment following at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. Following the interment please join us back at Crane Community Chapel for some food and fellowship in sharing some memories of Jim!

The family would like to thank everyone for the many kind words, thoughts, prayers, and memories. Jim will certainly be forever loved and missed!