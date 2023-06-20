In Your Community: Family of blood donors

A family, who are longtime donors for the American Red Cross, came in to donate together on June 12. Father, Don Ullwelling, has given over 55 gallons over his service in military and for AMC. His daughter’s have followed in his footsteps and now have the youngest in the line donating at 17 years old. With an aging population of faithful blood donors, getting the younger generation involved is crucial and greatly appreciated. Pictured are: Don Ullwelling, Julie Hendrickson, Lori Beck, Patty Beck and Isaac Beck. Photo provided