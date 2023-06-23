In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:57 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

In spite of extreme heat temps and zero rain, the duplicate bridge club still plays on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center each week with a start time of 11:30 a.m. both days. We have added a few new players, yet our card room will accommodate more. We encourage others to join this group, either day. Come meet new friends and/or call Joyce Crowe if you need a partner to get started.

Tuesday winners playing five tables were:

• First place, Vandy Newman and Larry Crowe

• Second place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Third place, John Leisen and Rich Stroup

• Fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

• Fifth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Wednesday winners with again, five tables were:

• First place, Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

• Second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Third place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fifth place, Bonnie Fritz and Rick Stroup

Back to the article called the Bidding Box in the ACBL and sharing hints from the experts. This week it’s Josh Donn telling us about the 2/1 forcing to game convention. It’s quite simple.

If your partner opens the bidding, which is showing approximately 12 to 14 points, and the next bidder passes, you also have an opening hand. The convention says you should jump to the two level in your suit. Forget the rule. Common sense tells you that with that many points between the two of you, you should be at a game in something. So hone your bidding until you agree on what to play it in.

We do have some players in our club who use this convention. We stress again that players talk to each other and just as important do not be shy about asking your opponents questions. Our group is classic good fellows. Ask them anything and they will gladly share their knowledge.