In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:35 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Duplicate Bridge is always played on Tuesdays, and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Start time is always 11:30 a.m. Duplicate Bridge is a competitive game, open to all players. The cost to play on Tuesdays is $2, and all money received is used to cover costs and supplies. The balance is given to winners for that day.

Winners last Tuesday, playing on four tables were:

• First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

• Third place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

• Fourth place, Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg

Wednesday we had five tables. The fee of $3 to play was again used to pay out for expenses and balance divided up to all winners.

Albert Lea teams took some money home:

• First place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

• Second place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fourth place (tie) Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever, Bonnie Fritz and Stan Schultz and Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe

A reminder from the president of the ACBL is to be sure we all thank the leaders of our clubs. Larry and Joyce Crowe are leaders of our Tuesday group and Dave Ring is our go-to director for the Wednesday group. These people all go above and beyond the limits of the requirements required to continue these beloved games. They arrange partners if needed, see to supplies and other duties required to keep the games going. There are many others who help and/or assist. Everyone helps in some way so thanks to all who show up to play. Those from Albert Lea, Rose Creek, Mason City, Northwood, Iowa and Blue Earth.