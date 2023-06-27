In Your Community: Brownsdale Study Club Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

It was an unseasonably warm ninety degree day when Mary Kidwiler Moritz hosted the Brownsdale Study Club on June 20. President Shelly Vogel opened the meeting with the reading of the Collect. Five members answered the roll call, “Favorite item to serve at a picnic.” Watermelon with a sprinkle of salt, chicken and potato salad, baked beans and deviled eggs were the mouth watering responses. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were approved.

There was no old business. Under new business, our esteemed former member, Hazel Schlichting, will be celebrating her 100 birthday June 25. There will be a celebration at the Fieldcrest Nursing Home in Hayfield on June 24.

Rena Perrigo shared that the Brownsdale Firemen will have a hog roast for the upcoming Brownsdale Fest. Shelly shared upcoming events at the Brownsdale Library. Tuesday mornings 10-12 crafts and Wednesdays 3-3:30 p.m. is story time.

Mary made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Rena.

Rena presented the main topics, “Minnesota State Symbols.” There are fourteen symbols that the Legislature has adopted over the years. Captain Seth Eastman designed the state seal in 1858 which features a barefoot settler plowing a field near the Mississippi River, and Indian riding a horse and a sunset.

The state bird is the loon. Weighing an average of nine pounds, the loon has a distinctive black and white checkered pattern on its back and an intense red eye.

The state flag was adopted in 1893 and was created by Amelia Hyde Center. The flag is blue with the state seal and 19 stars which symbolize that Minnesota was the 19th state to be admitted to the union after the original 13. The largest of these stars is centered above the seal to symbolize the North Star state.

The state fish is the walleye. The state flower is the pink and white lady slipper. The state gemstone is the Lake Superior agate. The state muffin became the blueberry muffin in 1988 after a third grade class from Carlton learned how a bill became a law and proposed that it become the state muffin. The state drink is milk. The state butterfly is the monarch. The state grain is wild rice. Rena shared her experiences with visiting native Americans on Pelican Lake and observing the process of winnowing and parching the wild rice.

The state tree is the Norway or red pine. The state photograph is “Grace” which was shot by Eric Enstrom in 1918 and features an elderly man sitting pensively with his head bowed and hands folded.

The state song is “Hail! Minnesota.” The state mushroom is the morel.

Mary’s blast from the past highlighted the May 22, 1991 meeting, which was a potluck held at Lorraine Ellingson’s home. Rugh Heydt was honored for her 50 years of membership in the Study Club. Lorraine was assigned the main topic and she chose to report on “Quilts.” The outside reading was presented by Rita Rugg who shared history about the “Dirty Thirties.”

Mary served a delicious rhubarb dessert.

Submitted by Therese Manggaard, secretary