In Your Community: Austin Rotary Club presents service awards during luncheon

Published 5:45 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Daily Herald

On June 26, the Austin Rotary Club held their annual President’s Luncheon and Service Award presentation.

The Community Service Award was presented to Martha Liliana Gonzalaz Garate, Food Access Coordinator at Clues. The Educator of the Year Award was presented to Kari Olson, Teacher at LeRoy-Ostrander Public Schools and the Government Service Award was presented to Joey Page, Austin Public Schools Superintendent. School Board member Peggy Young accepted.

