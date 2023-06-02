Hormel Foods presents food-forward solutions at International Dairy Deli Bakery Association show Published 5:49 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Deli products are gaining footholds in the consumer marketplace, quickly becoming the primary food solution for consumers’ entertaining needs. That is precisely why Hormel Foods Corporation will be showcasing its portfolio of deli products at the upcoming International Dairy Deli Bakery Association show, June 4-6 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Hormel will require two booth spaces to showcase its product offerings, with the goal of further establishing itself as a leading food partner in the consumer-entertaining space. The exhibit will feature four “zones,” with each covering a subcategory of entertaining while demonstrating how the company’s products can provide a solution for each scenario:

• Columbus Craft Meats entertaining: An entertaining space that is inspirational and educational, this zone will spotlight premium charcuterie, “perfect bites” and craft meat tasting experiences.

• Occasion-based entertaining: This station will address three particular entertaining opportunities — game days, backyard cookouts and holiday hosting — while offering samples of Sadlers Smokehouse beef burnt ends, prime rib and Fontanini Cup & Char Sausage.

• Pop-the-top entertaining: This zone will feature a colorful fusion of the Herdez and Hormel Gatherings brands that reveals how integral salsas, dips and trays can be in the spectrum of entertaining.

• Culinary entertaining (by appointment only): An inviting experience featuring the best tastes that Hormel Foods has to offer, this station will exude the food-forward ideals of the company, offering everything from delectable samples to a foodie-inspired bar.

“Addressing the entertaining needs of consumers is a multi-faceted undertaking,” said Henry Hsia, vice president, retail marketing – snacking and entertainment, Hormel Foods. “There are several layers to entertaining, which is why we’re presenting our product solutions through multiple lenses. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase how Hormel Foods can help consumers fulfill all of their entertaining needs.”

Guests are invited to attend a special happy hour from 3:30–5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at the Hormel Foods booth, where they can join company team members for culinary exclusives, delicious drinks and entertaining conversations.

