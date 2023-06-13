HEARING 7/25/23 Published 9:02 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Austin Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) has prepared a 5-year Capital Improvement Plan for the Public Housing units which includes funds for the 2023 Capital Fund Grant year. The plan consists of projects that the HRA Board is proposing to HUD to improve our Public Housing units located at Twin Towers, Pickett Place, and the Scattered Site Houses, which is subject to funding by HUD. This 5-year plan is available for review at the Austin HRA’s main office at 308 2nd Ave NE, Austin, MN 55912 between the hours of 8 AM and 4 PM. In addition, a public hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 at 3:30 PM at the HRA main office.

