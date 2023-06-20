Good food, good fun, great celebration Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Hayfield is coming off their knock ‘em all down 150th sesquicentennial celebration last year with another party this year on June 24.

As with most years, the heart of the celebration is the Fireman’s Chicken Fry, but the community promises plenty more to complete your fun Saturday fun to Hayfield.

Throughout the day there will be a very special car and truck show, a craft and flea market, carnival and much more, all coming to a close with a fireworks display at dusk.

For more information, visit Celebrate Hayfield on Facebook.

Schedule of events

Saturday, June 24

9 a.m. to noon: First annual Hayfield EMS Car & Truck Show, located downtown. Judged classes include emergency vehicles, domestic/imports-stone age to 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and newer, big rigs (bobtail only), two wheels, rat rods and rust buckets.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Craft Fair and Flea Market, Community Pool parking lot. Volleyball tournament, bean bag tournament, carnival, magicians, parade, craft fair flea market, all in the park/pool area.

1-5 p.m.: Hayfield Chicken Fry Family Carnival, Earl Himle Park. Games, bounce house, face painting, dunk tank, food and more. Free will donations accepted. All proceeds support Hayfield Baseball and Just for Kix Reliaquest Bowl Dancers.

2 p.m.: Parade

4-8 p.m.: Hayfield Firemen’s Chicken Friday, Hayfield Fire Hall, 10 1st Street NW.

8 p.m. to midnight: Street Dance featuring Hitchville. 21 and older show.

Dusk: Fireworks

Sunday, June 25

10 a.m.: Outdoor Worship Service, at Veteran’s Park.