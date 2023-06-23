Gerald “Jerry” A. Anderson, 92

Gerald “Jerry” Arden Anderson, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Jerry was born on February 19, 1931, in Austin, Minnesota, the son of Ole and Ruth (Larson) Anderson. He graduated from Austin High School in 1950 and entered the United States Army shortly after, serving during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge from the service in 1953, Jerry worked at Hill Plumbing and Heating, before being employed with Schroeder Tile, making concrete drain tile until 1980. Jerry then began his 10-year career at the Apache Mall in the maintenance area, retiring in 1990. In 1955, he married Valeta Schroeder. The couple had six children and were later divorced. Jerry was a member of the American Legion Post 91, V.F.W. Post 1216, and past member of the Eagles Club of Austin. He enjoyed woodworking, dancing, and playing cards. Jerry will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Rhonda (Lester) Johnson of Eckhart, MN, Brenda Vaith of Stewartville, MN, Terry (Sherrie) Anderson of Dexter, MN, Larry Anderson of Austin, MN, Gary “Sam” (Linda) Anderson of Stewartville, MN, and Pam Anderson of Stewartville, MN; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and special friends, Pauline Pierson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ole and Ruth Anderson; three brothers and five sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in London-Deer Creek Cemetery, rural Northwood, Iowa. Memorials are preferred to the recipient of donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.