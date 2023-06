March 25, 1935 – June 17, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. – William “Bill” Rugg, 88, Austin, Minn., died Saturday, June 17, in his home.

A celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. A reception will follow. Interment will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

